STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Women's International Champions Cup pairings announced

Barcelona and Lyon will meet to open the Women's International Champions Cup in August, while the host Portland Thorns will play the Houston Dash.

Published: 20th May 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Football Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

PORTLAND: Barcelona and Lyon will meet to open the Women's International Champions Cup in August, while the host Portland Thorns will play the Houston Dash.

The winners of both matches will also meet, with the losers playing in a third-place game at Portland's Providence Park.

The tournament, to be held August 18-21 and broadcast on the ESPN networks, will be the third WICC.

Last year's event was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lyon, the 2020 UEFA Champions League winner, is the defending champion from the 2019 WICC.

The Thorns qualified for the tournament as winners of the NWSL's fall series, while the Dash won last summer's Challenge Cup in Utah.

Barcelona, the 2020 Spanish league leaders, won this year's Champions League final against Chelsea.

New York-based Relevent Sports Group, which puts on the International Champions Cup for men's club teams each summer, added the women's competition in 2018.

The 2019 edition was held in Cary, North Carolina, and hosted by the North Carolina Courage.

The inaugural event was held in the Miami area.

Relevent plans to add two additional teams to the women's tournament next year and eight clubs in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Champions Cup Womens International Champions Cup
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp