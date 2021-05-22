STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid will give their life to win La Liga, says gaffer Simeone

Real Madrid will play against Villarreal in their last game of the season, and Zinedine Zidane's side needs to win this match in order to keep their hopes alive of winning the league.

Published: 22nd May 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid gaffer Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid gaffer Diego Simeone (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has said that his players will give their lives in order to be crowned LaLiga champions.

The title race has gone down to the wire this season and the winners are set to be determined later on Saturday. Atletico Madrid will take on Real Valladolid in their last game of this season and they are currently two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

If Atletico manages to win this match, then they will secure the LaLiga title.

"It is a final where two teams fight for different goals. Both are going to give their lives to achieve those goals. As we have been throughout the season, we will be immersed in solving our game. We will try to take it to where we can harm them," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"It has been a very long season in which we have all gone through many situations. This is LaLiga, and we find ourselves fighting for the title," he added.

Real Madrid will play against Villarreal in their last game of the season, and Zinedine Zidane's side needs to win this match in order to keep their hopes alive of winning LaLiga.

If Real Madrid wins their game, and Atletico plays out a draw, then both teams will be level on points and then the title would be won by Zidane's side as they have a better head-to-head record. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone La Liga La Liga champions
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp