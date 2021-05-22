Chennaiyin raise funds to provide ration for Covid-affected families

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have joined hands with sponsors Acko Insurance to raise funds to provide ration to families affected by Covid-19 in Chennai.

The Chennaiyin Foundation and Acko Insurance have already raised Rs 10 lakh and are seeking contributions in order to help as many families as possible in Chennai. The amount that has been raised so far will help serve around 1000-1200 families.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation has come on board and will help in supplying dry ration kits, which will include items like rice and dal, for those in need of food. Aside from helping people who have lost family members to Covid, the initiative is also seeking to help migrant workers who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

"We wanted to play our part and help. We decided that we should raise funds to supply dry ration kits since it can serve a family of 3-4 for at least two weeks. We urge fans of Chennaiyin to contribute whatever they can and we will direct that to the amount we have already raised," a Chennaiyin official said.

Contributions to Chennaiyin's initiative can be made by going to https://www.akshayapatra.org/feed-the-marginalised-communities.