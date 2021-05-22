STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin raise funds to provide ration for Covid-affected families

Aside from helping people who have lost family members to Covid, the initiative is also seeking to help migrant workers who have lost their jobs.

Published: 22nd May 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC players practising. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have joined hands with sponsors Acko Insurance to raise funds to provide ration to families affected by Covid-19 in Chennai. 

The Chennaiyin Foundation and Acko Insurance have already raised Rs 10 lakh and are seeking contributions in order to help as many families as possible in Chennai. The amount that has been raised so far will help serve around 1000-1200 families.  

The Akshaya Patra Foundation has come on board and will help in supplying dry ration kits, which will include items like rice and dal, for those in need of food. Aside from helping people who have lost family members to Covid, the initiative is also seeking to help migrant workers who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.       

"We wanted to play our part and help. We decided that we should raise funds to supply dry ration kits since it can serve a family of 3-4 for at least two weeks. We urge fans of Chennaiyin to contribute whatever they can and we will direct that to the amount we have already raised," a Chennaiyin official said.

Contributions to Chennaiyin's initiative can be made by going to https://www.akshayapatra.org/feed-the-marginalised-communities.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC TN Covid cases TN covid crisis
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp