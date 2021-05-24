STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Spain announces Euro Cup squad sans single Real Madrid player; Aymeric Laporte gets call

Captain Sergio Ramos, the 35-year-old Real Madrid captain has struggled with injury this season and has featured just five times since the start of the year. 

Published: 24th May 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's Sergio Ramos. |AP

By AFP

MADRID: Spain coach Luis Enrique on Monday left veteran defender Sergio Ramos out of his Euro 2020 squad but called up centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his football nationality.

Ramos, the 35-year-old Real Madrid captain has struggled with injury this season and has featured just five times since the start of the year. 

"It was a very difficult decision but he has not been able to play this season and has hardly trained since January," Luis Enrique told the press conference as he announced a 24-man squad. 

"I called him yesterday (Sunday), it was hard, difficult. I feel bad, because he is very professional and he helps the national team a lot. And he can still help it in the future. But I have to look for the best for the squad," the coach said.

The absence of Ramos means there is not a single Madrid player in the Spain squad.

Laporte, a 26-year-old Manchester City defender, was born in southwest France and was called up three times for Les Blues but never made it onto the pitch.

Luis Enrique said Laporte's selection  "has nothing to do" with the absence of Ramos.

While France coach Didier Deschamps has a wealth of central defenders to choose from, Luis Enrique has had fewer options since Gerard Pique retired in 2018. 

Ramos has been an automatic starter when fit with a number of players, including Villarreal's Pau Torres, Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez and Eric Garcia of Manchester City, playing alongside him.

After an impressive start at City, Laporte suffered a knee injury in 2019 and has not been a regular under Pep Guardiola this season.

In the absence of Ramos, two 32-year-old Barcelona players, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, become the veteran leadership in a rejuvenated squad.

Luis Enrique has been able to test many young talents in recent months, and has called up a large number of them for the Euro, including Garcia, Pau Torres, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri and Dani Olmo.

Spain established itself as one of the favourites with a 6-0 thrashing of Germany in the Nations League in  November when Manchester City's Ferran Torres hit a hat-trick and Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad also scored. 

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG)

Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Diego Llorente (Leeds/ENG), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG) 

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Pedri, Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Koke,(Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool/ENG). 

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig/GER), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Manchester City/ENG), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Adama Traore (Wolverhampton/ENG), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA). 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Luis Enrique Sergio Ramos Euro 2020 Euro 2021 Spain football team Spain Euro Squad Aymeric Laporte
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp