STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester City boss Guardiola wins England's manager of the year award

Guardiola's award came just days after it was announced that City defender Ruben Dias had been voted the footballer of the year by England's Football Writers Association.  

Published: 25th May 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola (Photo | File/AP)

Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola (Photo | File/AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has been named manager of the year by England's League Managers' Association, it was announced on Monday.

Guardiola steered City to the Premier League title and League Cup this season and this Saturday the Spaniard's side will bid to be crowned kings of Europe for the first time when they face English rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Guardiola topped a poll where the other leading contenders were Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa, Norwich's Daniel Farke, Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes, West Ham's David Moyes and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers.

"I am delighted to win the LMA manager of the year award for the second time," said Guardiola.

"It is, for me, such a special trophy to win because it is voted for by my fellow managers. An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals.

"My players have been fantastic -- their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced," added the 50-year-old, whose mother died during the coronavirus pandemic.

"And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be.

"This award is dedicated to and shared with them."

Alex Ferguson, the multiple trophy-winning former manager of Manchester United, and now an LMA committee member, paid tribute to Guardiola by saying: "As well as being a truly gifted manager and leader, you always display admirable humility and composure and I am sure your family must be very proud of you."

Guardiola's award came just days after it was announced that City defender Ruben Dias had been voted the footballer of the year by England's Football Writers Association.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester City Pep Guardiola
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp