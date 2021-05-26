City Football Group looking to do big things in India since 3-4 years ago: Phelan

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kerala Blasters coach Terry Phelan knows a thing or two about how City Football Group are slowly but steadily looking to dominate world football and why India is an important part of their plans.

CFG’s biggest project is Manchester City, and the Cityzens will be looking to win their first UEFA Champions League trophy when they take on Chelsea in the final on May 30. A European title will add to their domestic domination in England and cement their reputation as one of the rising forces in world football. However, CFG have enjoyed incredible success in other parts of the world including in India with Mumbai City FC.

The Islanders won the ISL Shield as well as the ISL Trophy in their first season under the umbrella of CFG. Former Manchester City and Chelsea footballer Terry said that the Group had even approached him to enquire about Indian football during his stint with Blasters.

“They don’t just come into a country and say we are going to do this and that. They have a look at it, they scout thoroughly. I was speaking to the City Group when I was down in Kerala and when I was at the academy there. CFG were looking to do big things in India from like three or four years ago. They spoke to people like myself and various others. India is a hotbed of football especially in places like Kerala, Northeast, Kolkata and even Bengaluru. And so they’ve come in,” said Terry.

