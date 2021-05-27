English defender Omar Richards to be Bayern Munich's new number 3

MUNICH: Bayern Munich has signed defender Omar Richards on a free transfer from second-division English club Reading.
The 23-year-old Englishman signed a four-year deal with the German champions, the team said Thursday.
“Omar is a technically gifted player on the left side of defense," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzić said. “He finds good solutions going forward, he’s very alert, and we trust him to play a good role in our team.”
Richards, who provides support for left-back Alphonso Davies, called it "a dream has come true.” He will wear the No. 3 shirt.
Richards is Bayern’s second signing for the new season after French defender Dayot Upamecano from league rival Leipzig.
It also has a new coach in Julian Nagelsmann. He switched from Leipzig to take over from Hansi Flick, who will become the Germany coach after the European Championship.
I’m over the moon to be joining @FCBayern , a top club with such great history i feel honored to be a part of it.— Omar Richards (@OTRichards_) May 27, 2021
I can’t wait to get started, continuing to improve and give my all to help the team achieve our targets!#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/UTlEBpNhuV