English defender Omar Richards to be Bayern Munich's new number 3

The 23-year-old Englishman signed a four-year deal with the German champions, the team said Thursday.

Published: 27th May 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Omar Richards

Bayern Munich has signed defender Omar Richards. (Photo @ReadingFC)

By Associated Press

MUNICH: Bayern Munich has signed defender Omar Richards on a free transfer from second-division English club Reading.

“Omar is a technically gifted player on the left side of defense," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzić said. “He finds good solutions going forward, he’s very alert, and we trust him to play a good role in our team.”

Richards, who provides support for left-back Alphonso Davies, called it "a dream has come true.” He will wear the No. 3 shirt.

Richards is Bayern’s second signing for the new season after French defender Dayot Upamecano from league rival Leipzig.

It also has a new coach in Julian Nagelsmann. He switched from Leipzig to take over from Hansi Flick, who will become the Germany coach after the European Championship.
 

