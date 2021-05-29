STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Italy's reserve squad rout San Marino 7-0 in Euro warmup game

Andrea Belotti

Italy's Andrea Belotti (L) scores during the friendly match between Italy and San Marino. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAGLIARI: Federico Bernardeschi scored one goal and set up two more in Italy’s 7-0 win over San Marino in a European Championship warmup on Friday.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini used mostly reserves before he decides on his 26-man list for Euro 2020 over the weekend.

“We still have some question marks,” Mancini said. “We need to choose between a couple of great players.”

Bernardeschi boosted his chances of more playing time at the Euros by opening the scoring with a long-range effort in the 31st. He set up substitute Andrea Belotti for another goal after the break following an exchange with the Torino center forward.

Bernardeschi also produced strong work down the left flank that led to Matteo Pessina's second goal four minutes from time.

It was a stark contrast from Bernardeschi's performances at Juventus, where he has struggled recently.

“He’s always done well with us," Mancini said. "He helped us qualify.”

Matteo Politano also had a brace for the Azzurri and Gian Marco Ferrari also scored.

Moise Kean, who is slated to be third choice at center forward behind Ciro Immobile and Belotti, struggled. But Mancini said Kean received a knock early on and was in pain when he exited after the first half.

San Marino is last in the FIFA rankings at No. 210.

Italy extended its unbeaten streak to 26 matches. That’s the second longest run in the team’s history, trailing only a 30-match streak from 1935-39 under Vittorio Pozzo.

The Azzurri face the Czech Republic in Bologna next Friday in another warmup then host Turkey in Rome to open the Euros a week later.

Switzerland and Wales are also in Group A with Italy.


 

