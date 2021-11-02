STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann back after 4 games out with coronavirus

Bayern had initially cited a “flu-like infection” and said a day later that Nagelsmann tested positive for the coronavirus.

Published: 02nd November 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

RB Leipzig's head coach Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich's head coach Julian Nagelsmann (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MUNICH: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will return to the bench against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday after missing four games with the coronavirus.

Bayern said Nagelsmann took charge of a training session on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he had to step aside hours before the team's last Champions League game. Bayern initially cited a “flu-like infection” and said a day later that Nagelsmann tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bayern won that game at Benfica 4-0 and a draw in the return match will be enough to secure a place in the knockout stages.

Assistant coach Dino Toppmöller took charge in the meantime, with Nagelsmann sending tactical instructions remotely. The coach's absence coincided with Bayern’s worst loss since 1978 when the team was beaten 5-0 last week in the German Cup at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayern won its other three games without Nagelsmann.

At the time Nagelsmann tested positive, Bayern said he was fully vaccinated. Nagelsmann said that he was “doing fine under the circumstances.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann Bayern Munich coach Bayern Munich manager
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp