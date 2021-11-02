STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Injured Lionel Messi left out of PSG's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig

The club has informed that Messi has discomfort in his left hamstring and pain in the knee following a contusion. Notably, Messi came off early in PSG's last Ligue 1 outing against Lille.

Published: 02nd November 2021 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

PSG striker Lionel Messi

PSG striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain FC will be without the services of their star forward Lionel Messi when the Ligue 1 giants resume their Champions League campaign midweek against RB Leipzig.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face RB Leipzig on Wednesday. The club has informed that Messi has discomfort in his left hamstring and pain in the knee following a contusion. Notably, Messi came off early in PSG's last Ligue 1 outing against Lille.

Mauricio Pochettino's 21-man squad for Champions League group-stage clash includes the names of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, among others.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is continuing his individual training programme and will join up with the rest of the squad in the next few days.

The French club also informed that Leandro Paredes has started running again, 19 days after suffering a grade 3 lesion of the left quadriceps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi PSG Paris Saint Germain Lionel Messi injury PSG vs RB Leipzig Champions League
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp