Injured Lionel Messi left out of PSG's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain FC will be without the services of their star forward Lionel Messi when the Ligue 1 giants resume their Champions League campaign midweek against RB Leipzig.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face RB Leipzig on Wednesday. The club has informed that Messi has discomfort in his left hamstring and pain in the knee following a contusion. Notably, Messi came off early in PSG's last Ligue 1 outing against Lille.

Mauricio Pochettino's 21-man squad for Champions League group-stage clash includes the names of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, among others.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is continuing his individual training programme and will join up with the rest of the squad in the next few days.

The French club also informed that Leandro Paredes has started running again, 19 days after suffering a grade 3 lesion of the left quadriceps.