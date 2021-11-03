STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Antonio Conte vows to deliver 'attractive' football with Tottenham Hotspur

On Tuesday, the north London side announced the appointment of Antonio Conte as the head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend.

Published: 03rd November 2021

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte (File Photo| AP)

LONDON: Newly-appointed Tottenham Hotspur FC head coach Antonio Conte has vowed to bring consistency to the Premier League side by playing "good and attractive" football.

In his first interview since being appointed, Conte told Spurs TV: "My coaching philosophy is very simple - to play good and attractive football for our fans. To have a stable team, not up and down."

"I think the fans deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight. I will do everything to deserve their support. This type of situation pushes you and increases the desire to work and to do something important for the fans of this club. This is a great opportunity, an honour to become the manager," he added.

Conte has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League with Chelsea and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

In his most recent stint, he guided Inter Milan to their first title in 11 years in 2020/21, ending Juventus' run of nine successive Scudettos.

