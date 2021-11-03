STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AS Roma punished for racist, chants at AC Milan's Franck Kessie, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was fined 10,000 euros ($11,500) for “disrespectful” behaviour toward the referee after the game.

Published: 03rd November 2021 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Roma’s hard-core “ultra” fans were given a suspended one-match ban by the Italian league on Tuesday for racist and insulting chants aimed at AC Milan players Franck Kessie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The incidents occurred during Milan’s 2-1 win on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico, where Ibrahimovic and Kessie scored for Milan.

League judge Gerardo Mastrandrea ordered the “Curva Sud” — the southern end of the stadium — closed for one game. But the ban is suspended for a year, during which if Roma has any further violations, it will be added to the new sanction.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was fined 10,000 euros ($11,500) for “disrespectful” behaviour toward the referee after the game.

Also, Atalanta was fined 25,000 euros ($29,000) after its fans threw an object, “likely a coin” according to the disciplinary report, that hit Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who continued playing after falling to the ground.
 

