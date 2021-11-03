Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech is trying to find his rhythm again

By ANI

MALMO: After scoring the decisive goal in Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League win over Malmo on Tuesday, Hakim Ziyech said he is working hard to find his rhythm again.

The Moroccan international turned in Callum Hudson-Odoi's low cross in the second half of the match in Sweden to secure Chelsea another valuable three points in the group stage.

"It was a good combination between Callum and Kai. He gave me a good cross and I could walk it in easy," said Ziyech after the match as per chelseafc.com.

The game in Sweden was Ziyech's third consecutive start, having also been named in Thomas Tuchel's line-up for the 3-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday and last week's Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

"I started good in pre-season, had the injury and I'm trying to find my rhythm again and that's what I'm working hard for. I know what I can do and where my highest level is. Like I said, I had some hard times with injuries and stuff and finding my rhythm again," he added.

Chelsea will next clash with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.