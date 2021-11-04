STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Lionel Messi called up for Argentina team despite injury

Argentina has 25 points from 11 matches in South American qualifying and two more wins would put it on the brink of qualifying for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Published: 04th November 2021 11:34 AM

Argentina striker Lionel Messi

Argentina striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi was included in the Argentina squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil despite having struggled with a knee injury in recent weeks.

Messi didn't play in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-2 draw at Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, but was still included by coach Lionel Scaloni for the games on November 12 and November 16.

Scaloni also included six young players who will feature in the national team for the first time. Argentina has 25 points from 11 matches in South American qualifying and two more wins would put it on the brink of qualifying for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Federico Gómes Gerth (Tigre, Argentina).

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolás Tagliafico, Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Gastón Ávila (Rosario Central).

Midfielders: Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Enzo Fernández, Santiago Simón (River Plate), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna), Cristian Medina (Boca Juniors), Matías Soulé (Juventus).

Forwards: Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid), Lautaro Martínez, Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Thiago Almada (Vélez Sarsfield), Exequiel Zeballos (Boca Juniors).

