Two trials but still no probables for TN team 

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two selection trials but until now there is no sign of a list of probables for the Santosh Trophy zonal round football tournament. Whereas most of the states are on verge of finalising their teams, Tamil Nadu are yet to even announce the list of 40 or the 60. Even the players are in the dark. The Santosh Trophy Zonal rounds start later this month.

The first trials were held at Loyola College on October 13-15 and about 45 probables were selected. The second one was held at Gateway International school on OMR from October 29 to 31. Even the players who attended the trials are baffled.

“We attended the trials at OMR,” said a senior TN player. “We are yet to know who all are selected. We hope to get a clear picture after Diwali. If the team is announced this week we may have a camp from Monday.’’ The player was part of the OMR trials. According to Tamil Nadu Football Associaiton, about 65 players were supposed to be short-listed after the two trials. Interestingly, after the first trial the TFA had sent letters to various district units to send two players each for the second trials at OMR.

Many players complained that they found it difficult to go all the way from the city to OMR for the trials. Players from outside the city suffered more as they also had to take care of the boarding and lodging expenses. Some coaches also felt few players could not make it to the second phase of the selection trials due to the distance. “We understand that the list of players will be pruned to 40,” said another senior player. “We also have been told that Grand Dhurai Pandian will be the coach.”

Srikanth sails into 2nd round

Saarbrucken (Germany): Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth sailed into the second round of men’s singles with a comfortable straight game win over Japan’s Koki Watanabe in the HYLO Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday. Sixth seed Srikanth subdued Watanabe 21-15 21-10 in 32 minutes.