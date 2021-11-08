STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Captain Lionel Messi arrives in Argentina for World Cup Qualifiers against Uruguay, Brazil

He landed in a private jet together with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate after their summit clash against Brazil. Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi arrived in Argentina this Monday morning to attend the double round of South American World Cup Qualifiers this month.

It's unclear whether Messi will be fit to play against Uruguay away in Montevideo and host Brazil in San Juan.

He missed the game for PSG this weekend against Bordeaux, as he nurses minor knee and hamstring injuries.

Argentina is currently second in the standings with 25 points, six behind Brazil and eight ahead of third place Ecuador.

The first four automatically qualify to the World Cup in Qatar, while the fifth place plays an intercontinental playoff.

