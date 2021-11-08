STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg diagnosed with diabetes, will miss WC qualifiers

Dolberg, who plays for French club Nice, said in a message posted on Instagram that he doesn’t think the disease will affect his playing career.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg celebrates after scoring during Euro 2020 round of 16 match against Wales at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 26, 2021. 

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg celebrates after scoring during Euro 2020 round of 16 match against Wales at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg has been diagnosed with diabetes and said Monday he will miss his national team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers “to get used to the small treatment.”

Dolberg, who also plays for French club Nice, said in a message posted on Instagram that he doesn’t think the disease will affect his playing career.

Denmark has already qualified for next year’s tournament with eight wins in Group F.

Dolberg said he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“I am honestly relieved to finally have discovered the reason for feeling a bit off the last couple of weeks," Dolberg wrote. “Also I'm extremely happy that the doctors could tell me that with the right treatment, it will have no effect on my football career!"

The 24-year-old Dolberg joined Nice from Ajax in 2019. He has scored three goals in nine matches this season but had been struggling in recent weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasper Dolberg diabetes FIFA World Cup qualifiers World Cup qualifiers
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp