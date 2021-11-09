STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Football star Marcus Rashford honoured for fighting child poverty

The England striker waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the British government to extend free meal vouchers to vulnerable young people throughout the summer school holidays.

Marcus Rashford with his mother Melanie Rashford, arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of an investiture ceremony to receive his MBE for services to Vulnerable Children in the UK during Covid-19, Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.

By Associated Press

LONDON: Football star Marcus Rashford has received an honorary award from Prince William for his successful campaign to get the British government to provide free meals to disadvantaged children during the pandemic.

Rashford, 24, was made an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, on Tuesday during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The England and Manchester United striker waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the Conservative government it should extend free meal vouchers to vulnerable young people throughout the summer school holidays.

Rashford's campaign drew on his own experiences with hunger as a Black child growing up in a low-income household in Britain. In an open letter, he wrote that no matter how hard his mother worked, it was not enough and “the system was not built for families like mine to succeed.”

His efforts led to a U-turn on the meal vouchers debate from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and benefited more than 1 million children in England.

“For me to put it in the simplest way — I’m trying to give children the things I didn’t have when I was a kid,” Rashford said Tuesday after the ceremony.

The football star said he would dedicate the award to his mother, Melanie, who raised him and his four siblings.

