STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

This Manchester United legend says it is time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave 

The Norwegian boss is under intense pressure after a 5-0 home thumping by Liverpool and a one-sided 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday.

Published: 09th November 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Rio Ferdinand has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hand over the Manchester United manager's "baton" after a string of damaging results left the club well off the pace in the Premier League.

The Norwegian boss is under intense pressure after a 5-0 home thumping by Liverpool and a one-sided 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday.

Ferdinand has been one of many ex-United players to voice support for his former team-mate, who led the club to a second-place finish in the league last season.

The ex-England defender said fans started the season full of hope after the high-profile signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane before results nosedived.

"I sit here now and I don't think we can challenge to win this league," Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast.

"I look at our team every week and I'm wondering what are we going to do tactically. I don't see any philosophy or an identity in the Man United way of playing, whatever that should be from the management. I sit here confused, looking at the team."

Ferdinand said United had made steady progress during Solskjaer's nearly three years at the helm but now he felt there is a need for a change.

"I was always deep down a bit sceptical," said the 43-year-old. "Could he take us on to be champions? I wasn't sure, I wasn't fully convinced -- I hoped he would be able to do that.

"But the showing with the squad that he accumulated, to the beginning of this season –- and what I've seen this season -- I just feel it might be about the time now for the baton to be handed over to somebody else who can take us on now.  

"And I think Ole would leave now with his head held high because from when he came in to where he got us to the beginning of the season I think it's positive."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rio Ferdinand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United Manchester United manager EPL Premier League
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp