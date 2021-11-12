STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Wolves, England midfielder Ron Flowers passes away

Flowers played for the club between 1952 and 1967 and helped them to win three top-flight titles and the FA Cup.

Former Wolves midfielder Ron Flowers. (Photo @Wolves)

LONDON: Former Wolves midfielder Ron Flowers, a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died at the age of 87, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of club legend and vice president Ron Flowers," Wolves said in a statement on their website, describing him as a "giant on the pitch and a gentleman off it".

Flowers played 515 times for Wolves, placing him fifth on their all-time appearances list.

He played 49 times for England and featured in 40 consecutive international matches between November 1958 and April 1963, which included the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

He did not feature as Alf Ramsey's men became world champions on home soil in 1966, but was awarded a World Cup winners' medal in 2009.

