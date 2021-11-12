STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

PSG player Aminata Diallo released in probe into attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui

Diallo started in midfield for PSG on Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage.

Published: 12th November 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

(L) France's midfielders Kheira Hamraoui and (R) Aminata Diallo

(L) France's midfielders Kheira Hamraoui and (R) Aminata Diallo (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: French police released Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo from custody Thursday without charge but are still investigating an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said.

Diallo and one other person were detained for questioning Wednesday about an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui last week, according to the Versailles prosecutor's office. Both were released Thursday pending further investigation. The second person was not identified.

No charges have been filed but the investigation will continue, the prosecutor's office said. No other details were released.

Hamraoui and Diallo, both midfielders, play for PSG and France’s national team.

PSG condemned the attack and said it will work with Versailles police to clarify what happened.

Several French media reports said Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another teammate, who was not identified. Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Diallo was driving them back when several people wearing masks attacked, and that Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.

Diallo started in midfield for PSG on Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage.

Hamraoui rejoined PSG in the offseason from Barcelona, which beat PSG in the Champions League semifinals last season. She previously played for PSG from 2012-16, the year Diallo joined from Guingamp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aminata Diallo PSG Kheira Hamraoui
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp