Chennaiyin FC names Anirudh Thapa as new captain

By PTI

CHENNAI: India international Anirudh Thapa was on Monday named captain of Chennaiyin FC for the forthcoming season of Indian Super League (ISL) beginning on Friday.

The 23-year old midfielder, who has been with CFC since 2016, takes over from Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro.

Thapa, who is one of the key players for Chennaiyin FC over the years, said as a captain there's an added responsibility and he would always protect his team and players.

"I think not much has changed for me after being appointed the captain. I have been here for six years now and so it's not hard to understand what the club wants. They want to win. And so do I. But as captain, there is an added responsibility," Thapa was quoted as saying in a release.

"To grow up a little bit faster. I will still be a boy who loves football but I will also ensure that the team stays together on and off the field. And I will always protect my team and my players," he added.

Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC face Hyderabad FC in their opening game of the 2021-22 ISL season on November 23 at Bambolim, Goa.