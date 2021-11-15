STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC names Anirudh Thapa as new captain

The 23-year old midfielder, who has been with CFC since 2016, takes over from Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro.

Published: 15th November 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC mid-fielder Anirudh Thapa

Chennaiyin FC mid-fielder Anirudh Thapa (File photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: India international Anirudh Thapa was on Monday named captain of Chennaiyin FC for the forthcoming season of Indian Super League (ISL) beginning on Friday.

The 23-year old midfielder, who has been with CFC since 2016, takes over from Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro.

Thapa, who is one of the key players for Chennaiyin FC over the years, said as a captain there's an added responsibility and he would always protect his team and players.

"I think not much has changed for me after being appointed the captain. I have been here for six years now and so it's not hard to understand what the club wants. They want to win. And so do I. But as captain, there is an added responsibility," Thapa was quoted as saying in a release.

"To grow up a little bit faster. I will still be a boy who loves football but I will also ensure that the team stays together on and off the field. And I will always protect my team and my players," he added.

Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC face Hyderabad FC in their opening game of the 2021-22 ISL season on November 23 at Bambolim, Goa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC Anirudh Thapa
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp