STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL: Ruthless ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Kerala Blasters 4-2

The man who dismantled Blasters was Hugo Boumous who had made the big-money move from Mumbai City FC at the end of last season.

Published: 19th November 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan forward Liston Colaco (right) celebrates his goal against Kerala Blasters with Roy Krishna at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Friday.

ATK Mohun Bagan forward Liston Colaco (right) celebrates his goal against Kerala Blasters with Roy Krishna at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Friday. (Photo | ISL)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: These are still very early days but Kerala Blasters were handed a reality check by last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan as they were thrashed 4-2 in the opening game of the new Indian Super League season at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Friday.

The man who dismantled Blasters was Hugo Boumous who had made the big-money move from Mumbai City FC at the end of last season.And it looks like the French-Moroccan footballer could be the missing piece for Bagan to go one step further this season. As for Blasters, there are more questions than answers after being thoroughly outplayed.

A new-look squad coached by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic had an extended pre-season but it was Bagan who took charge of the game right from the start. The big question was over their preparedness for the new season without having played a lot of pre-season games. But any doubts about their preparedness were dispelled with a clinical performance.  The riot began early wh­en Boumous, who was floating down the left flank, opened the scoring in the second minute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Blasters ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2022 Indian Super League Hugo Boumous Liston Colaco
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp