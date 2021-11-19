ISL: Ruthless ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Kerala Blasters 4-2

Martin Joseph By

KOCHI: These are still very early days but Kerala Blasters were handed a reality check by last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan as they were thrashed 4-2 in the opening game of the new Indian Super League season at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Friday.

The man who dismantled Blasters was Hugo Boumous who had made the big-money move from Mumbai City FC at the end of last season.And it looks like the French-Moroccan footballer could be the missing piece for Bagan to go one step further this season. As for Blasters, there are more questions than answers after being thoroughly outplayed.

A new-look squad coached by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic had an extended pre-season but it was Bagan who took charge of the game right from the start. The big question was over their preparedness for the new season without having played a lot of pre-season games. But any doubts about their preparedness were dispelled with a clinical performance. The riot began early wh­en Boumous, who was floating down the left flank, opened the scoring in the second minute.