Hyderabad Football Club turns a new leaf

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Football Club (HFC) has entered into its eighth season and coach Manolo Marquez is taken its strategy back to the drawing board to better the club’s tally this time around. Last season, the HFC had impressed many with its performance but missed out on a spot in the top four. This season, the coach hopes that the team makes it to the playoffs.

“As compared to other football teams in the country, including Mumbai and Goa, Hyderabad has fewer foreign players. I am glad that we have a young squad. Consistency is key for them. In football, the mind must be as good as the body and strategies can change the game,” says Manolo.

Calling football a game of mistakes, he says: “We may have a bad match or a bad season. One has to forget about the bad days, learn from their mistakes and focus on the next move.” The Indian Super League matches will be virtual and HFC will play first against Chennaiyin FC on November 23.