Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy can't contain their joy after meeting football legend David Beckham

The two went to attend the Qatar Grand Prix and couldn't contain their joy when they met the heartthrob Manchester United legend.

Published: 22nd November 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Mrunal Thakur (L) and Mouni Roy with football legend David Beckham

Mrunal Thakur (L) and Mouni Roy with football legend David Beckham. (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood divas Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy had the "BEST NIGHT EVER" when they met former England football captain David Beckham on Sunday. The two went to attend the Qatar Grand Prix and couldn't contain their joy when they met the heartthrob Manchester United legend.

The actors took to their respective social media handles to share their excitement. Mrunal posted pictures with the footballer on her Instagram handle along with the caption, "AND THIS HAPPENED! BEST NIGHT EVER @davidbeckham @f1 @fabdoha." Further, she wrote, "Are you jealous?" Reacting to this, the post soon flooded with super interesting comments.

Dulquer Salmaan exclaimed, "What the hell ?!!!!!!" Ranveer Singh added, "Sex God!" Mouni, too, posted a picture with David on her Instagram handle and wrote, "What just happened !?!? @davidbeckham #BEST."

In the picture, the actor looks stunning in a little black dress while the former striker turned heads with his lavender shirt teamed with a tie, blazer and white trousers. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal announced the release date of her upcoming film 'Aankh Micholi'.

The film, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, will arrive in cinemas on May 13, 2022. On the other hand, Mouni's upcoming film 'Velle', also starring Abhay Deol and Karan Deol is soon going to release on December 10, 2021.

