Spanish great Sergio Ramos finally poised for PSG debut

The 35-year-old defender has not played for PSG since joining the French side after leaving his long-time club Real Madrid in July due to a recurring problem with a calf muscle.

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos gestures during a training session at the club's Camp des Loges training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, on November 19, 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos gestures during a training session at the club's Camp des Loges training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, on November 19, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Spanish great Sergio Ramos could make his long-awaited first appearance for Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday's Champions League group match with Manchester City.

The 35-year-old defender has not played for PSG since joining the French side after leaving his long-time club Real Madrid in July due to a recurring problem with a calf muscle.

Ramos is likely to be on the bench for the clash between the top two in the group with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe starting in central defence.

Ramos arrived at PSG with a glittering CV, having won the 2010 World Cup, two European Championships and four Champions League trophies with Real.

City top the group on nine points, a point clear of PSG with Belgian outfit Club Brugge four points further adrift with two matches remaining.

