STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL: Three points on Manuel Diaz's mind as SC East Bengal take on Odisha FC

Odisha FC will hope to continue their winning run while SC East Bengal and will focus on bouncing back after a defeat to arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

Published: 29th November 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha FC logo

Odisha FC logo (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

VASCO: SC East Bengal will look to register their first win of this season's Indian Super League when they lock horns with high-flying Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Odisha FC, who won their first match 3-1 against Bengaluru FC courtesy Javi Hernandez's brace, will hope to continue their winning run while SC East Bengal and will focus on bouncing back after a defeat to arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

"Our only intention is to win and grab the three points," SCEB coach Jose Manuel Diaz said at the pre-match press conference.

The Kolkata Derby can be an exhausting experience for the players both physically and mentally and the SCEB boss rued the lack of recovery time.

"We have to make changes to the team that played against ATK Mohun Bagan because the starters of that match only had one day to recover," he said.

Skipper Arindam Bhattacharya is set to miss the game against Odisha FC after suffering an injury during the ATKMB match.

Suvam Sen, who impressed after coming off the bench, will be handed a start, Diaz confirmed on Monday.

The former Real Madrid Castilla coach did not rule out starting defender Adil Khan against Odisha FC.

"Our only goal while choosing the team is to pick the best eleven who will win the match for SC East Bengal. Everyone in the squad will get opportunity going forward," Diaz said.

Diaz defended his strikers and said they did not get as many chances as they would've liked.

"Our strikers didn't get enough opportunities in the previous match because the team didn't play well enough to create the opportunities," he said.

Diaz, when asked about the strategy SCEB will look to implement, was quite straight-forward.

"We are concentrating on repeating the good things we did in the first match and avoiding the mistakes we committed in the last match," he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISL Odisha FC ATK Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC SC East Bengal
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp