Fully fit Kevin De Bruyne back with Belgium for Nations League games

The Manchester City midfielder missed recent World Cup qualifiers due to injury, but Belgium coach Roberto Martinez included him on his roster.

Published: 01st October 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 07:19 PM

Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne​

Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne​ (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

TUBIZE: A healthy Kevin De Bruyne was named to Belgium's team on Friday for the Nations League semifinal match against France next week.

Belgium plays France in the northern Italian city of Turin next Thursday with the winner facing either European Champion Italy or Spain in the final on Oct. 10 in Milan.

The third-place game is the same day in Turin.

De Bruyne missed the early part of the Premier League season with an ankle injury but has since recovered, starting for City this week in a 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group match.

Martinez called up 24 players, including stalwarts Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

Still injured, Dries Mertens and Jeremy Doku were not included and Thomas Vermaelen, who plays in Japan, was left out because of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

Forward Charles De Ketelaere, who has been in an impressive form in recent weeks, made the cut alongside Club Brugge teammate Hans Vanaken.

Belgium:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Al-Duhail), Dedryck Boyata (Herta Berlin), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dodi Lukebakio (Wolfsburg), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea).

