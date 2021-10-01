STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Indian women's football team seeks first win of year in friendly match against UAE

The Blue Tigress have been winless in the five matches played so far this year, though all of them were against higher ranked European sides.

Published: 01st October 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

IndianFootball

Indian Women Football Team. (Photo | Twitter/@IndianFootball)

By PTI

DUBAI: The Indian women's football team would be looking for its first victory this year when it faces United Arab Emirates in an international friendly match here on Saturday.

The Blue Tigress have been winless in the five matches played so far this year, though all of them were against higher ranked European sides.

The 57-ranked Indians would be looking for their first win in 2021 against UAE, ranked 100th in the FIFA chart, in the friendly match to be played as a part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by the country in January-February.

Thomas Dennerby's side then play against Tunisia, ranked 77th in the FIFA list, on Monday at the same venue.

Having spent a month in Jamshedpur in a national camp under Dennerby's watch, the players are raring to go in their first international match in six months.

They last played in an international match in April and suffered a 1-2 defeat against Belarus "We are putting a lot of effort into all the sessions. We do five technical and tactical sessions, we do running sessions, we also play friendly games against local sides. We are training hard for the Asian Cup next year," Dennerby said.

The UEFA Pro License coach brings his own philosophy about the beautiful game into the team, and it is one where the whole squad strives to strike a balance in attack and defence.

"When it comes to defending, our team has to be organised. Every player has to know exactly what they need to do. We want the team to be compact and we are working on that," said the Swede who took charge of the team earlier this year.

"And then we also want to this compact team to win the ball back, and when we do that, of course, sometimes we want to counter attack quickly, and sometimes we want to slow it down and play around with the ball," he explained.

Dennerby is hopeful that a good run for India in the Asian Cup will go a long way in popularising women's football in the country.

"The mission is to have a successful Asian Cup next year. In Sweden, women's football is huge. In Nigeria, where I've also coached, football is like a religion. In India, the popularity is perhaps not as much as that. But that is also one of the exciting parts about the job for me," he said.

"If we have a successful tournament, it could be huge for India. And if you look at the game, in terms of the physical and tactical parts, I must say that we have a lot of players that can play at a very high level."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
womens football team India vs UAE friendly
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp