'Vaccine is not a limit on freedom': Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he has not had to convince any players from his club to be vaccinated.

Published: 04th October 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that vaccine is 'not a limit on freedom' and he does not understand why there is a reluctance among Premier League players to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

There have been concerns about the rate of vaccination in the Premier League. Earlier, this week, the league revealed that only seven of the 20 clubs have squads where 50 per cent or more of the players are fully vaccinated.

The 54 old German said he was jabbed to protect not just himself but all the people around him.

"I don't understand why that is a limitation of freedom. Because if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well - but we accept that," said Klopp.

"I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so for everyone else around me. If I get it and suffer -- my fault. If I get it and spread it around to everyone else -- my fault and not their fault," he added.

The Liverpool manager also said that he has not had to convince any players from his club to be vaccinated.

"I think we can say we have 99 per cent vaccinated," said Klopp to Sky Sports.

"I didn't have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team. I can't remember really talking to a player and convincing him why he should because I'm not a doctor. What I would give, like in a lot of other situations, would be my advice - but it was not necessary," he added.

On Friday, it was announced that Premier League players will be allowed to travel to red-list nations to represent their countries in this month's World Cup qualifiers - but only if they are fully vaccinated.

