Watford's Xisco Munoz becomes first Premier League coach sacked this season

Xisco Munoz became the first coach in the Premier League to lose his job when he was sacked by recently promoted Watford.

Published: 04th October 2021 05:31 PM

Watford coach Xisco Munoz

Watford coach Xisco Munoz (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Xisco Munoz became the first coach in the Premier League to lose his job on Sunday when he was sacked by recently promoted Watford.

Xisco was sacked in the wake of Saturday's 1-0 defeat away to Leeds United, which leaves Watford 14th in the Premier League with seven points from their first seven games of the season.

He had been in charge for around 10 months after replacing Vladimir Ivic at the club in November and then guiding Watford to promotion back to the top flight with 14 wins from the last 18 games of the season.

After winning 3-2 away to Aston Villa on the opening day of the season, Watford have lost four of their last six games, with their only other win away to bottom side Norwich City, reports Xinhua.

"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," read a club statement.

"The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football. No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach."

Watford have now sacked 13 coaches since the club was taken over by the Pozzo family in 2012. The hugely experienced Claudio Ranieri is hotly tipped to be named as Xisco's replacement.

