Lille and Marseille away fans banned from traveling in 2021

The French league has banned fans from Lille and Marseille from traveling to away games for the rest of the year following violence in recent games.

Published: 07th October 2021 06:03 PM

Marseille Fans

Marseille Fans (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: The French league has banned fans from Lille and Marseille from traveling to away games for the rest of the year following violence in recent games.

The LFP's disciplinary committee issued its verdicts at midnight on Wednesday, giving each club a suspended deduction of one point.

Lens was also given a suspended one-point deduction and ordered to play two home games without fans.

Angers had one section of its stadium closed for two games.

Both clubs had already served those punishments, but Angers was also ordered to pay a fine of 20,000 euros ($23,000).

Last month, about 50 Marseille supporters ran onto the field and clashed with Angers counterparts in their tribune at the final whistle.

Just days earlier, fans ripped up seats and threw them at each other at halftime during the Lens-Lille northern derby.

The match was interrupted for 30 minutes but continued.

In August, there was serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille game, which was suspended and will be replayed on Oct.27.

The problematic issue of fan disorder in France again resurfaced last Thursday, when the Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome.

