Quique Sanchez Flores named as new Getafe coach

Quique Sanchez Flores is the new manager of Getafe, named as the replacement for Michel Gonzalez at the La Liga strugglers.

Published: 07th October 2021

Getafe gaffer Quique Sanchez Flores

Getafe gaffer Quique Sanchez Flores (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Quique Sanchez Flores is the new manager of Spanish football club Getafe, named as the replacement for Michel Gonzalez at the La Liga strugglers.

The 56-year-old Sanchez Flores, who has worked with clubs such as Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Espanyol and Watford, returns for a third spell at the club from just south of Madrid after previously coaching them in the 2004-2005 season and for two months in 2015 when he left citing personal reasons.

He joins a club that is currently bottom of La Liga with just one point from a possible 24 after suffering seven defeats and managing just a draw in the last eight matches under the guidance of his predecessor.

"Every time I have been at Getafe, I have had the feeling of being part of the family. At the moment the family is in trouble and I want to train," said Sanchez Flores at his presentation on Wednesday, reports Xinhua.

The coach said he wasn't worried about the club's current delicate situation.

"Sometimes you have more complicated situations, but this is a well organized and a well worked club: the squad here is always well planned," he added, before promising to be "demanding and dedicated and to also show passion and ambition."

"There is plenty of time and we are going to work at this," he concluded.

Gonzalez became the second coach to lose his job in La Liga when he was sacked on Monday. Getafe have taken just one point from a possible 24 with seven defeats and a draw in their eight matches in the current campaign.

