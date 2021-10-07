STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

UEFA sets date for Euro 2024 qualifying draw in Frankfurt

The 2024 European Championship qualifying groups will be drawn in Frankfurt in one year, UEFA said Thursday.

Published: 07th October 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Football generic

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NYON: The 2024 European Championship qualifying groups will be drawn in Frankfurt in one year, UEFA said Thursday.

The qualifying format was not announced, though the 54 teams involved will likely be drawn into 10 qualifying groups, each with five or six teams playing from March to November in 2023.

That would let the top two in each group advance directly to the 24-team finals tournament joining host Germany.

The Euro 2024 lineup will likely be completed in March 2024 by three playoff brackets involving teams based on their standings in the Nations League groups played next year.

The Nations League groups are played next June and September, ahead of the Oct.9 draw for the Euro 2024 qualifying groups.

UEFA is scheduled to draw those Nations League groups on Dec.16 in Montreux, Switzerland.

The top three Nations League tiers each have 16 teams leaving just seven countries in the lowest-ranked League D, which is unlikely to get a protected playoff path to the Euro 2024 finals tournament.

For Euro 2020, the fourth-tier playoffs let North Macedonia qualify.

Top-tier teams which advance to the Nations League Final Four in June 2023 will need to be drawn into the lighter-schedule five-team qualifying groups for Euro 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UEFA European Championship 2024 European Championship Frankfurt
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp