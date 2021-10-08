STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UEFA Nations League: France script stunning second-half comeback against Belgium to win semis 3-2

Theo Hernandez scored the dramatic last-minute winner to complete the comeback and send world champion France through to Sunday's final.

Published: 08th October 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Players celebrate after France's Theo Hernandez scored his side's third goal during UEFA Nations League semifinal match against Belgium at Juventus stadium, Turin, Italy, Thursday. 

Players celebrate after France's Theo Hernandez scored his side's third goal during UEFA Nations League semifinal match against Belgium at Juventus stadium, Turin, Italy, Thursday. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TURIN: France scripted a sensational second-half comeback against Belgium by outlasting them 3-2 in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday here at the Juventus Stadium.

Theo Hernandez scored the dramatic last-minute winner to complete the comeback and send world champion France through to Sunday's final where the Les Bleus will meet Spain.

It was Belgium who looked destined for Sunday's showpiece event based on their first-half showing. Hugo Lloris pulled off a remarkable early save to keep out Kevin De Bruyne, but Yannick Carrasco's low shot and Romelu Lukaku's characteristically marauding run and thumping finish put Roberto Martinez's side firmly in control.

Les Bleus were a different proposition after the break, however. Though Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann both passed up chances to give their team a foothold, Karim Benzema made no such mistake when he turned nimbly inside the penalty area and finished. Kylian Mbappe's unerring penalty soon restored parity.

Lukaku thought he had won it for Belgium late on only to be ruled out for offside. Paul Pogba then struck the bar with a free kick, yet there was time for more drama still. France launched a sweeping counterattack and the ball eventually found its way to Theo Hernandez on the edge of the penalty area; he steadied himself with one touch before firing into the corner to complete a dramatic turnaround. 

UEFA Nations League France vs Belgium
Comments

