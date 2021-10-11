India football team lacks quality finishers, says veteran coach Mariano Dias

Tanmay Das By

BHUBANESWAR: The likes of Khalid Jamil and Clifford Miranda have shown that Indian coaches can excel at the highest level in the country with the right opportunities and training. While Khalid steered NorthEast United to the play-offs in the ISL, Clifford did some good work during his term as interim coach of FC Goa. All India Football Federation's coach educator Mariano Dias, who is busy conducting the AFC B Diploma Coaching Course in Bhubaneswar, feels that a lot of opportunities are opening up for Indian coaches. TNIE caught up with the former Churchill Brothers coach to talk more about developing Indian coaches and about India's performances in the ongoing SAFF Championship. Excerpts from the interview:



What is the main objective of this course?



Being a former player and coach, there are many reasons to join this certificate course. It will help you to develop many players and also give an opportunity to earn a livelihood. In India, the football culture is changing rapidly. Many private and corporate houses are coming forward with their own football clubs.



As someone who has trained players and coaches, what is the difference between the two?



Teaching players and coaches are both different experiences. When dealing with a player, it is more about creating and shaping a player according to how you want to play and the tactics. While dealing with coaches, they need more clarity about the education format. Sometimes, coaches have a fixed mindset. When working with coaches, you have to teach them while taking their point of view into consideration.



Is there a fixed methodology when it comes to training players through the age groups for the national team?



We are working on it. At present, in our youth set-up, we are adopting a fixed philosophy and style of play. In particular, in our age group teams of U-15, U-17 and U-19 we are having one style and one philosophy. So our coaches and players are slowly adopting this concept. It will take some time to follow the new principles.

Is the AIFF having a database of players and coaches?



It's very important. A perfect database of both players and coaches will help you pick out future players for the country. For the last three years, the AIFF has maintained a database of each and every age group teams. In our coaching education program, we insist them to maintain a players profile database.



Are overseas coaches better than Indian coaches?



There is no doubt that the overseas coaches are having better international experience and less understanding about Indian football and players. I believe the Indian coaches are in no way lesser than them. Have faith in Indian coaches and give them ample amounts of time, they will definitely produce results for the nation.



What should be the role of clubs for the development of football in our country?



For the development of football, the clubs form a vital component. The clubs must give priority to the grassroot and youth development programs. Just imagine, if each club in our country develops one quality player, then that will strengthen our national team in a big way.



How do you rate India's performance in the ongoing SAFF Championships?



Our team's performance was shocking and they could have played better. You should not register back to back draws against low ranking teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. We are lacking quality finishers in our forward lineup.



Your experience as Head of Youth Development program...



We have a lot of talent in our country, particularly in the rural areas. We have to groom them scientifically. Exposure to international tournaments will help them understand modern-day football. It will be better if our junior team play tournaments against high ranking teams. They may lose the tournament but will gain many more things.



What is your view about Odisha's sports policy?



It's one of the best in India. The Odisha Government is not just spending for only one sports discipline. They are investing in many different sports. The state has sports infrastructure that is of international standard. The football grounds here are awesome. More than ten junior footballers from the state are on the national circuit. Now it's the perfect time to strengthen the club structure to produce more local players for the country.