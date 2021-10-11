STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Scoring is an area where we need to improve, says India coach Igor Stimac

The Croatian heaped praise on the Indian skipper after the latter's lone strike in the match handed the team three points in the tournament.

Published: 11th October 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian football team

Indian football team in Doha with coach Igor Stimac. (Photo @IndianFootball)

By ANI

MALE: Indian men's football team head coach Igor Stimac expressed relief after the Blue Tigers earned their first victory in the ongoing SAFF Championship in Male on Sunday.

A late strike by Sunil Chhetri handed India a 1-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championship Group Stage. With this win, India is now in the third spot on the Group table with five points, just one behind Maldives and Nepal, both of whom have acquired six points each.

"I am very happy with the three points, which is keeping us until the very end with a great possibility of finishing in the finals. I am very happy and grateful for how our boys responded today, in nearly everything," said the head coach as reported by goal.com.

"I say nearly because scoring is an area where we need to improve. From chances like that we need to score. Otherwise, you have to suffer until the very end. But we need to be patient," he added.

The Croatian heaped praise on the Indian skipper after the latter's lone strike in the match handed the team three points in the tournament.

"He could have made the difference earlier (laughs). He kept us all nervous till the end. We are all very happy for him and for the record. All the team are working so that he can score more goals," said Stimac.

The Blue Tigers will play their final group stage game against hosts Maldives on Wednesday, at the same venue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Igor Stimac Sunil Chhetri SAFF Championship Indian football team
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp