STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Our Goal for All' unveiled as tagline for 2022 Asian Football Confederation Women's Cup

The tagline was unveiled on occasion of the 100 days countdown for the tournament in which Continent's top 12 teams will contend for the prestigious title next year across Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Pune

Published: 12th October 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

The trophy for 2022 AFC Women's Cup

The trophy for 2022 AFC Women's Cup. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Tuesday unveiled 'Our Goal for All' as the official tagline of the 2022 Women's Asian Cup to be held in India from January 20 to February 6.

The tagline was unveiled on occasion of the 100 days countdown for the tournament in which Continent's top 12 teams will contend for the prestigious title next year across Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Pune. "India 2022 promises to be another spectacular celebration of the women's game throughout the Continent," AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a media release.

"'Our Goal for All', demonstrates the unity and the collective effort of the Asian football family to create a brighter future for women's football by staging a world-class spectacle that will leave a legacy in the women's game for many years to come," he added.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President and LOC Chairman, Praful Patel said, "The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 belongs to every woman and football lover across the Continent. It stands for the unified efforts of all stakeholders in creating a bright future for women's football that keeps encompassing unchartered ground."

A total of 12 teams - four more than the last four editions - will make their way to the tournament which include reigning champions Japan, 2018 runners-up Australia, third-placed China and hosts India.

They will be joined by Indonesia, Iran, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam following an exciting Qualifiers with two more teams set to qualify later this month. The top five teams in the Asia Cupwill also qualify to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Football Confederation Our Goal for All 2022 Womens Asian Cup Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp