STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Neymar's Brazil teammates urge him to keep playing past 2022 World Cup

His teammates rallied around the Paris Saint-Germain player on Tuesday, saying they understand the pressure Neymar faces as Brazil's biggest star.

Published: 13th October 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil and PSG forward Neymar

Brazil and PSG forward Neymar (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Neymar's Brazil teammates are still hoping the 29-year-old striker will remain with the national team after next year's World Cup, despite saying the tournament in Qatar could be his last.

Neymar said in an interview aired this week that he doesn't know whether he will be able "mentally to endure" more international soccer after the 2022 World Cup and that he's approaching the tournament as if it is his last.

His teammates rallied around the Paris Saint-Germain player on Tuesday, saying they understand the pressure Neymar faces as Brazil's biggest star. "We want him to stay with us for many years. But it is hard to talk about someone else's head. Sometimes people face a huge pressure. Not only Neymar, but (Lionel) Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo. We want him here, he is one of the best players we have ever seen in Brazil," midfielder Fred said.

Defender Thiago Silva, a close friend of Neymar's, said at a news conference that the pressure on Neymar is unfair when compared to other players. The striker left the pitch after Sunday's 0-0 draw at Colombia without speaking to journalists after a sub-par performance.

"We forget a lot of what he has done on the pitch and focus on what is not important. He puts a lot of pressure on himself. I hope he doesn't lose his joy, he is a super special kid. When he is happy and doing what he likes he can always deliver and play as well as he has always played. It is better for the team," Silva said before Brazil's World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay on Thursday.

Silva, who played his 100th match for Brazil against Colombia, also used his Instagram account to boost his friend's morale. "If you ever need someone to be strong for you, know that I will always be here! The Silva family loves you," the defender said in a post that included a picture of himself hugging Neymar.

Everton striker Richarlison, who is out with a knee injury, tweeted a picture of a banner carried by fans in Manaus, where Brazil will play on Thursday, that read: "Neymar, if you played in heaven I would die to watch you."

Neymar has had a disappointing start to the club season after a failed attempt to win his first Copa America title with the national team in July. The Seleção lost the final to Argentina. The striker missed 17 passes against Colombia, looked slow on the pitch and rarely took on defenders during the game in Barranquilla.

Local media suggested he should be rested in the next international window in November. Neymar's previous two World Cups were forgettable. In 2014 in Brazil, he injured his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia and missed the shocking 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany.

In 2018 in Russia, he was disappointing in the quarterfinal loss to Belgium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neymar Brazil 2022 World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA WC
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp