STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sevilla FC supports youth in LaLiga's program in Anantapur Rural Football League

The joint initiative by LaLiga Foundation and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, aims to develop football in the deprived communities of Anantapur by providing access to education and football training.

Published: 14th October 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Football generic

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ANANTAPUR: Spanish football club Sevilla FC extended support to LaLiga for their program in Anantapur by providing the youth from disadvantaged regions with official jerseys.

The program started as a joint initiative by LaLiga Foundation, LaLiga women's football department and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, aims to develop football in the most deprived communities of Anantapur by providing access to education and football training to the youth there.

Sevilla FC has been prioritising the Indian market as a part of its growth strategy for several years. Earlier this year, the club signed a landmark deal with Bengaluru FC to reinforce Sevilla FC's presence in the Indian market and make an impact on the football industry in India.

Speaking about the initiative, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, "Developing youth and grassroots level football has been an important mission for LaLiga in India and we got into the project in Anantapur with Vicente Ferrer Foundation and the LaLiga Football Schools for that. Sevilla FC has been collaborating with us on our grassroots work here for several years and the success of these initiatives is very inspiring."

Jose Carmona, President, Sevilla FC said, "We, at Sevilla FC, have been investing into India as part of our internationalization strategy for a few years now and it has been very promising so far. The rate at which the sport is growing in this country showcases the potential and talent Indians have. This initiative for LaLiga's work in Anantapur is a small token of our appreciation and recognition for the work being done and talent being nurtured there."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seville FC La Liga foundation Anantapur Vicente Ferrer Foundation La Liga Foundation
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp