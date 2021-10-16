STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chhetri & Co beat Nepal to clinch India's 8th SAFF Championship title

The Blue Tigers had started the competition on a shaky note but signed off with an impressive 3-0 win over Nepal in the final to clinch the title.

Published: 16th October 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Indian men's football team players celebrate after scoring a goal against Nepal in the SAFF championship final 2021. (Photo | TWitter/@@airnewsalerts)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When India left for Maldives, they had their eyes on the eighth SAFF Championship title, and rightly so. They have been the most dominant team in the past, and with Igor Stimac having taken a strong squad, there was pressure on them to deliver. Returning home without the title would have been deemed a failure and raised several questions too. The Blue Tigers had started the competition on a shaky note but signed off with an impressive 3-0 win over Nepal in the final to clinch the title at the National Stadium in Male on Saturday. Second-half goals from captain Sunil Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Sahal ensured their SAFF dominance.

It was India who started brightly with Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Limbu forced to make a twin save early on. In fact, both the nations got decent chances to take the lead but failed to capitalise in the first 45 minutes.
It would not be wrong to say that the Indian team did not impress in the final third during the first half. Hence, they were desperate to sharpen their finishing skills after the break, and they did it in style. If talismanic skipper Chhetri broke the deadlock with a header in the 49th minute, a minute later, Suresh also got into the scoresheet with a goal, which put them in firm control of the match.

Those two goals gave India the much-needed confidence and they dominated play. In the end, Sahal put the icing on the cake with a brilliant goal to bring an end to their SAFF campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAFF Championship title Sunil Chhetri India vs Nepal Indian football
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp