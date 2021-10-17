STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Got emotional connection with Newcastle but focused on Roma project: Jose Mourinho

AS Roma is currently at the fourth position in Serie A standings with 15 points from seven games.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho

Roma manager Jose Mourinho (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ROME: AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has admitted to having an emotional connection to English club Newcastle United.

Mourinho's remarks come as he has been linked with the top job at St James Park. Newcastle United has managed to cause quite a buzz following the completion of their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.

"On Newcastle, I don't have anything to say. Absolutely nothing to say," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"The only thing I can say is that for many, many years, I worked with one of the most important figures in the history of Newcastle, Sir Bobby Robson, and so because of that I have always had a bit of an emotional connection with that city and that fanbase. But it's nothing more than that," he added.

However, Mourinho was quick to say that he is fully dedicated to his job with AS Roma.

"I am here, I am really happy to be here. I am 100 per cent focused on the Roma project, the Friedkin project," said Mourinho.

The side will next lock horns against Juventus later today. 

