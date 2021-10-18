STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIFA to discuss biennial World Cup with national coaches this week

FIFA also wants major continental tournaments, including the European Championship and Copa America, to be played every two years.

Brazil vs Argentina

Brazil midfielder Kaka (L) vies for the ball with Argentina's Javier Mascherano during a FIFA World Cup South Africa-2010 qualifier football match. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: FIFA said on Monday it will hold talks with national team coaches this week over the controversial idea of holding the men's World Cup every two years.

The consultations about the proposals, which have come in for heavy criticism from UEFA and CONMEBOL, the International Olympic Committee, as well as coaches and players, will take place on Tuesday and Thursday.

"The discussions will be led by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger and will include a range of talking points, including player health, international windows, the frequency of FIFA World Cup finals and other important issues in the game," football's governing body said.

The meetings will be held via online video calls.

"As a coach of the men's national teams, their input is essential," former Arsenal boss Wenger said in FIFA's statement.

"Opportunities for us to come together are few and far between, but we must embrace these occasions as such dialogue helps us all to protect the unique place that football has in the world and to make it truly global."

The World Cup has been played every four years, apart from cancellations during World War II, since the inaugural edition in 1930.

FIFA also wants major continental tournaments, including the European Championship and Copa America, to be played every two years.

A report from FIFA on the idea is set to be published in November before a global summit by the end of the year.
 

