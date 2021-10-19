STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MATCHDAY: Neymar out, Atletico-Liverpool meet again in Champions League

Published: 19th October 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, right, celebrates after scoring goal during Premier League match against Watford at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

A look at what’s happening in European football on Tuesday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

GROUP A

Paris Saint-Germain's domestic form has been patchy despite leading the French league by nine points so coach Mauricio Pochettino needs to get the best out of a somewhat depleted attack against Leipzig. Neymar is out for a few days with a minor adductor muscle injury picked up recently on international duty. Pochettino looks certain to be without prolific striker Mauro Icardi, who was given permission to leave training on Sunday for family reasons. He posted a picture of himself on Sunday night in Milan on social networks and did not attend PSG training on Monday. Leipzig is having a tough time under new coach Jesse Marsch with two defeats in the Champions League and eighth place in the Bundesliga. Manchester City's loss in Paris last month has put a bit of pressure on the English champion against Club Brugge. Tuesday's match marks the sides’ first meeting. The Belgian team has already drawn against PSG at home. City should be able to call on goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and Gabriel Jesus, who flew to Belgium after playing for Brazil last week and didn't play in the 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

GROUP B

Liverpool heads to Atletico Madrid seeking a third straight win in the group and likely to welcome back Brazil internationals Alisson Becker and Fabinho after their late returns from national team duty. The players flew straight to Madrid on Friday instead of returning to England, where they would have had to quarantine, and therefore missed Liverpool's 5-0 win at Watford on Saturday. Liverpool also scored five goals in its last Champions League game — 5-1 at Porto. Liverpool won the 2019 final in Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium but lost there in 2020 en route to a last-16 exit. AC Milan is unbeaten in Serie A but has lost both of its opening games in its first Champions League group stage appearance since 2013. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back from injury as the Rossoneri visit Porto but goalkeeper Mike Maignan underwent surgery on his left wrist and is out until January.

GROUP C

Borussia Dortmund faces off against Ajax in a match between teams at the top of the group with two wins apiece. Dortmund is firing on all cylinders again after star striker Erling Haaland returned from a muscle injury to score twice in a 3-1 win over Mainz on Saturday. The defense, too, looks more reliable after some early season struggles and Dortmund is a point off the top in the Bundesliga. Besiktas hosts Sporting Lisbon with both teams yet to earn a point.

GROUP D

Surprise group leader Sheriff visits Serie A champion Inter Milan looking to follow up on its wins over Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid. Inter is winless and goalless through its opening two games and is coming off its first Italian league defeat of the season at Lazio. Inter’s last three Champions League campaigns have ended in the group stage. Madrid visits Shakhtar in the other match.

