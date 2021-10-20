STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Champions League: Vinicius Junior shines as Real Madrid rout Shakhtar 5-0 

Madrid, the 13-time European champion, moved up to second place in Group D on six points

Published: 20th October 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's Rodrygo (L) celebrates with Vinicius Junior after scoring. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV (Ukraine): Vinicius Junior scored twice, including a wondrous solo goal, to lead Real Madrid to a 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk and put its Champions League campaign back on track on Tuesday.

This was Carlo Ancelotti's team at its potent best after an embarrassing defeat in the previous European match by newcomer Sheriff in between a draw and loss in the Spanish league.

Madrid's lead was bolstered in the 37th minute when Shakhtar captain Sergiy Kryvtsov turned a cross by Lucas Vazquez into his own net.

Vinicius Junior lit up the start of the second half by clipping the ball over goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the 51st after Luka Modric slipped a pass through after being teed up by Karim Benzema.

Vinicius Junior was on target again five minutes later, cutting past Dodô and then Kryvtsov in the penalty area before striking into the net.

He then set up fellow Brazilian Rodrygo to strike into the net in the 64th. Benzema completed the rout in stoppage time after getting on the end of Marco Asensio’s cross.

Madrid, the 13-time European champion, moved up to second place in Group D on six points. Sheriff remains in the lead, based on the head-to-head with Madrid, despite losing 3-1 at Inter Milan.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Champions League UEFA Champions League Real Madrid Vinicius Junior Karim Benzema
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp