TN yet to select team for Santosh Trophy 

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
CHENNAI:  Even as some states started their final selection process, Tamil Nadu are yet to name probables team for Santosh Trophy. The reason? Because a contempt petition was filed in court that alleged that Tamil Nadu Football Association did not have the powers to select a team. It is understood that infighting between the Tamil Nadu Football Association and Chennai Football Association has been the precipitator that left the players in the lurch. The Santosh Trophy Zonal rounds will start next month. 

Many of the former players and fans are agitated that Tamil Nadu team is yet to be announced. J Jesiah Villavarayar, president of the TFA had asked all the district secretaries to send the names of four outstanding players from their district and subsequently a selection trials was held to select the TN team for the Santosh Trophy which was held on October 13 to 15 at Loyola college, Chennai. There is a possibility that the association meets on Saturday and could call the camp from Monday but all depends on the outcome the general body meeting.

Sources in the TFA revealed that the Tamil Nadu team for the Santosh Trophy had been picked but they are unable to announce the squad due to a contempt petition filed in the court.  “Selections trials were held and a team too has been finalised. A former office bearer through someone has filed a contempt petition in the courts stating that the TFA has no powers to pick the Tamil Nadu team. Many do not know how to go about the matter as it is not possible to get a court order in such a short span of time. We hope the national football body intervenes.  We hope to get a clearer picture by Saturday,’’ said a source in TFA who is keeping track of the developments. Hopefully, the fiasco ends before it’s too late.

