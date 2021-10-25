Manchester United manager Solskjaer signs autographs after 5-0 humiliation

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed autographs outside Old Trafford after his side were humiliated 5-0 by Liverpool in the English Premier League.

With the pressure mounting Solskjaer stopped to sign autographs on Sunday and have selfies with fans as he made his way out of the stadium.

According to Associated Press reporter Rob Harris, Solskjaer spent ten minutes in the car park with supporters.

He also revealed that 'only support' was heard for the former striker - with fans not resorting to abuse despite the 5-0 defeat.

In his post match media conference Solskjaer openly admitted the defeat against their big rivals was the "worst feeling" and left him "rock bottom."

Nine games into the season, the record 20-time English champions are already seven points behind Liverpool in second place with Chelsea a further point away at the top of the EPL.