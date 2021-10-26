STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Italian Football Federation to probe Roma fans' racist chant at Victor Osimhen

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was one of four managers to be suspended for the coming midweek round of Serie A fixtures after being sent off during Sunday's match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during am Europa League match against Legia in Naples

Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during am Europa League match against Legia in Naples. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

MILAN: The Italian Football Federation said Monday that it will be investigating a racist chant directed at Victor Osimhen by Roma fans during their goalless draw with Napoli at the weekend.

The FIGC said in its statement that a "racially-motivated discriminatory chant" was aimed at Nigeria striker Osimhen, and that its disciplinary authorities would be conducting "further investigations" to determine both how many people chanted the unspecified abuse and how long they did it for.

Roma were fined 10,000 euros (USD 11,611) for "territorially insulting" chants towards Napoli fans. Roma coach Jose Mourinho was one of four managers to be suspended for the coming midweek round of Serie A fixtures after being sent off during Sunday's match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Napoli's Luciano Spalletti was dismissed after the final whistle for sarcastically praising referee Davide Massa. Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi were also banned for one match after their own red cards.

