STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

League Cup: Easy win for Arsenal, third shootout success of season for Chelsea

Calum Chambers put Arsenal in front with his first touch after replacing the injured Benjamin White, heading in a knockback from Nicolas Pepe in the 55th minute.

Published: 27th October 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles controls the ball during the English League Cup round of 16 match against Leeds United. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Chelsea advanced in the League Cup thanks to its third penalty shootout success of the season. Arsenal had a smother path into the quarterfinals.

Reece James netted the penalty that sealed Chelsea's 4-3 victory against Southampton in the shootout at Stamford Bridge. The game was tied 1-1 through 90 minutes on Tuesday after Kai Havertz’s header for Chelsea just before halftime was cancelled out by Che Adams' tap-in two minutes into the second half.

But Southampton saw Theo Walcott's penalty saved by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Will Smallbone shoot over, while visiting goalkeeper Fraser Forster denied only Mason Mount.

Thomas Tuchel's Premier League leaders had reached the fourth round by beating Aston Villa on penalties, having also started the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup in a shootout against Villarreal in August.

There was another all-Premier League encounter in London at Emirates Stadium where Arsenal beat Leeds 2-0.

Calum Chambers put Arsenal in front with his first touch after replacing the injured Benjamin White, heading in a knockback from Nicolas Pepe in the 55th minute. It was the defender's first goal since 2019.

Eddie Nketiah, who previously spent time on loan at Leeds, doubled Arsenal’s advantage. He latched onto a weak defensive header from Liam Cooper, rounded goalkeeper Illan Meslier and came close to missing a tap-in before being able to celebrate.

Arsenal has now won six of its last eight games in all competitions and is unbeaten since August but is 10th in the Premier League.

There will be a third-division team in the last eight after Sunderland beat second-tier Queens Park Rangers 3-1 on penalties after the game at Loftus Road in west London ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

The quarterfinal lineup will be completed Wednesday when Manchester City continues its bid for a fifth straight League Cup against West Ham, Burnley hosts Tottenham, Leicester plays Brighton, Liverpool faces second-tier club Preston, and Brentford visits Stoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chelsea English League Cup League Cup penalty shootout Arsenal Kepa Arrizabalaga Kepa Calum Chambers Eddie Nketiah
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp