La Liga denounces racist insults against Vinicius Junior by Barcelona fan during El Clasico

The league said it will take the case to Spanish authorities so they can pursue the necessary measures against the fan.

Published: 28th October 2021 10:36 AM

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: The Spanish league on Wednesday denounced racist insults by a Barcelona fan against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the “clásico” at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday.

It did not say when the incident took place during the match won 2-1 by Madrid. No other details were immediately provided. The 21-year-old Brazil international started and played most of the game.

The league last year condemned racist insults by Espanyol fans against Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams.

